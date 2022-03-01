 Skip to content

Sabbuth update for 1 March 2022

Sabbuth Version 1.0.2

Build 8293717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Graphic Fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing some game options from saving properly.
  • Fixed an issue causing screen to decrease in size after setting a resolution in windowed mode.
  • Fixed an issue preventing resolution from being properly set in full screen mode.
  • Fixed an issue causing some item textures to display improper texture resolution.
  • Fixed some improperly placed textures on certain walls in the final area.

Gameplay Changes

  • Added new flare consumable that can be unlocked in crates.
  • The Ghost now reveals his symbol through walls so player can now detect his location easier.
  • Made doors easier to see when The Ghost is active.

Environment Changes

  • Added Rocks and Stones to different areas of landscapes.
  • Added new mountain side texture.
  • Added a higher resolution to some ground textures.

