Sabbuth Version 1.0.2

Graphic Fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing some game options from saving properly.
- Fixed an issue causing screen to decrease in size after setting a resolution in windowed mode.
- Fixed an issue preventing resolution from being properly set in full screen mode.
- Fixed an issue causing some item textures to display improper texture resolution.
- Fixed some improperly placed textures on certain walls in the final area.
Gameplay Changes
- Added new flare consumable that can be unlocked in crates.
- The Ghost now reveals his symbol through walls so player can now detect his location easier.
- Made doors easier to see when The Ghost is active.
Environment Changes
- Added Rocks and Stones to different areas of landscapes.
- Added new mountain side texture.
- Added a higher resolution to some ground textures.
Changed files in this update