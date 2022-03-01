Return To Kurgansk Update 1.1

Hello, Kurgansk travelers!
Thank you for your feedback in reviews. It means so much to us and helps us make our game better!
Here we go!
Patch Notes:
Controls:
Added Smooth Rotation in game Settings
(if Vignette is enabled in Settings, Vignette effect will be used during smooth rotation)
Global:
- Added new sounds for usable health kit and drinkable water;
- Added parameter to enable/disable the music in game settings;
- A save progress icon is now being shown on the screen when a game is saved;
- Added parameter to switch status bar between your watch or harness;
Enemies:
- Reduced all basic Zombies (including Red Bosses) attack range by 40%;
- Reduced detection and attack radius for Thrower Zombies by 30%;
Known Issues:
- Player pushing from Dungeon walls (Bunkers and Military Base Interior) does not always work if you try to look at them (oh, shaman tricks);
- Items sometimes fall through the floor (oh, anomalous zone);
Addition for Oculus Quest AppLab:
- Drawdown of up to 30 FPS on Oculus Quest 1 in Military Base Dungeon
See you soon in Kurgansk!
With love, Yadon Studio.
