- Admin Panel improvements
- Fixed a bug where ban required the server to restart before taking effect
- Firepit now gives energy, has smoke
- Fixed a bug where trees could not be destroyed on PVE servers
- Fixed Fishing Hat not showing
- Lowered wood to upgrade tent requirement to 100 from 200
- Day/night cycle is now about 40% slower
- Cannot place anything on top of fishing spots anymore
- Changed the save system to keep track of when saving and not allow players to load in during the save process. This should lessen the number of progress wipes currently
Longvinter update for 1 March 2022
Bug fixes and saving system update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update