Longvinter update for 1 March 2022

Bug fixes and saving system update

Longvinter update for 1 March 2022 · Build 8293617

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Admin Panel improvements
  • Fixed a bug where ban required the server to restart before taking effect
  • Firepit now gives energy, has smoke
  • Fixed a bug where trees could not be destroyed on PVE servers
  • Fixed Fishing Hat not showing
  • Lowered wood to upgrade tent requirement to 100 from 200
  • Day/night cycle is now about 40% slower
  • Cannot place anything on top of fishing spots anymore
  • Changed the save system to keep track of when saving and not allow players to load in during the save process. This should lessen the number of progress wipes currently

