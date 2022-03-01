-
BUGFIX: XP transfer on character select
Sometimes when first selecting a character never before selected after a mission, the current character's XP from the last mission would be transferred to the newly selected character
BUGFIX: accept mission button no longer shows if no missions available
BUGFIX: map selection bug after adding Paradise Squirreled mission and map
Sometimes after selecting a mission the previously selected map would load instead
Squirrelmageddon! update for 1 March 2022
v1121 - Hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
