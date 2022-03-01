 Skip to content

Hack Grid update for 1 March 2022

Camera shake + internal code changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8293539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Camera Shake

Sometimes the Camera offset wouldn't reset after the screen shake would finish.

Code changes

Internal code changes, nothing you'll notice during gameplay, but will make things easier for me for future updates. :-)

Enjoy!

  • Martin

Changed files in this update

Hack Grid Windows Depot 1543291
  • Loading history…
Hack Grid Linux Depot 1543292
  • Loading history…
Hack Grid MacOS Depot 1543293
  • Loading history…
