Camera shake + internal code changes

Camera Shake
Sometimes the Camera offset wouldn't reset after the screen shake would finish.
Code changes
Internal code changes, nothing you'll notice during gameplay, but will make things easier for me for future updates. :-)
Enjoy!
- Martin
Changed files in this update