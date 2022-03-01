 Skip to content

Tabletop Playground update for 1 March 2022

Quickfix notes

Build 8293455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quickfix update that addresses a couple of recently identified issues:

• Scripts with filenames containing the single quotation mark character ' could not be executed properly

• Package class was named Proxy

• "Default Color" and "Player Color" buttons in object appearance window could result in an incorrect color

• Objects with a fixed zoom direction and non-uniform scale had visual issues in object zoom

Changed files in this update

