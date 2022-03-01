Quickfix update that addresses a couple of recently identified issues:
• Scripts with filenames containing the single quotation mark character ' could not be executed properly
• Package class was named Proxy
• "Default Color" and "Player Color" buttons in object appearance window could result in an incorrect color
• Objects with a fixed zoom direction and non-uniform scale had visual issues in object zoom
Tabletop Playground update for 1 March 2022
Quickfix notes
Quickfix update that addresses a couple of recently identified issues:
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update