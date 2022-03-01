v3.3.1: Modifier & Editor Update

Dear players!
Another new update from us here at PowerBeatsVR central, addressing two of the most important feature requests you made on our feedback websites: No double balls, and no streams modifiers. And some other improvements as well:
Modifiers:
- Added "No Double Ball" modifier: Converts double hits into single, boxing-style hits
- Added "No Streams" modifier: Converts streams into balls
- Rearranged the modifiers and placed them in the GAMEPLAY panel next to environments and weapons
Performance Improvements:
- Significantly sped up the leaderboard loading
Editor Improvements:
- Added visualization to pattern selection
- Added handle for free menu placement
- Added highlighting to selected range
- Added waveform to vertical slider
- Added "Clear All", "Clear Range", "Clear Stream" buttons
- Removed some dialogs after copying or pasting patterns
- Fixed non-deletable stream fragments
Bugfixes:
- Fixed incorrect combo breaks on incoming streams
- Fixed delayed streams
Enjoy!
The devs[img]
Changed files in this update