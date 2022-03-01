 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

PowerBeatsVR update for 1 March 2022

v3.3.1: Modifier & Editor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8293141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players!

Another new update from us here at PowerBeatsVR central, addressing two of the most important feature requests you made on our feedback websites: No double balls, and no streams modifiers. And some other improvements as well:

Modifiers:
  • Added "No Double Ball" modifier: Converts double hits into single, boxing-style hits
  • Added "No Streams" modifier: Converts streams into balls
  • Rearranged the modifiers and placed them in the GAMEPLAY panel next to environments and weapons
Performance Improvements:
  • Significantly sped up the leaderboard loading
Editor Improvements:
  • Added visualization to pattern selection
  • Added handle for free menu placement
  • Added highlighting to selected range
  • Added waveform to vertical slider
  • Added "Clear All", "Clear Range", "Clear Stream" buttons
  • Removed some dialogs after copying or pasting patterns
  • Fixed non-deletable stream fragments
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed incorrect combo breaks on incoming streams
  • Fixed delayed streams

Enjoy!

The devs[img]

Changed files in this update

PowerBeatsVR Content Depot 810501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.