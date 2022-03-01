Patch 0.15

Governor of the Islands:
- The Prince/Princess or ranks above that is online with the highest valor (previously known as honor) and castle on an island will become the governor of that island. If that player goes offline, the next in-line will become the governor. If there's no online Princes/Princesses or higher on that island, then nobody will be ruling that island.
- A tax rate with a minimum of 2 million and a maximum of 10 million has to be paid to the governor. The taxes are deducted when your villagers get their wages. Make sure to leave enough gold in the stockpile. Else, villagers will stop working, and the island governor will not be happy.
Changes:
- Increased rank requirements by 10 times, so that newcomers don't reach the maximum rank too quickly.
- Increased amount of Valor purchased, from 100 to 1000 and balanced the cost per purchase.
Fixes:
- 5-minute people saving feature was not properly saving the data of players who logged out.
Changed files in this update