Car Tehc update for 1 March 2022

Early Access Update 4

1 March 2022

Rear engined sports car HK-2

Tired of driving slow and ugly cars, try HK-2. It will amaze you with its rear-engine design and incredible handling.

Crouching

Default key assignment is [Left Ctrl]



Engine parts are now more optimized

(this is the information of the alternator model for comparison)

Old

New

  • Camera moves by itself if a controller is connected to the pc.

    (We don't have a controller support this was a bug with unity's input system)
  • Coolant/oil can't be added sometimes.

    (I'm not 100% sure that this is fixed, I coded the system from scratch, if this error occurs again, you can report it on our discord server.)

