TRAIN CREW Prologue update for 1 March 2022

Update to add station broadcast volume settings, etc.

・Added a setting for station broadcast volume.

・The load of obtaining the coordinates of the bogie has been reduced.

Original text

・駅放送音量の設定を追加しました。

・台車の座標取得の負荷を軽減しました。

