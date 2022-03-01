Update to add station broadcast volume settings, etc.

・Added a setting for station broadcast volume.
・The load of obtaining the coordinates of the bogie has been reduced.
Original text
・駅放送音量の設定を追加しました。
・台車の座標取得の負荷を軽減しました。
