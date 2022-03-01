 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 1 March 2022

Update 1.15: Third person view

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Update 1.15 is online. A requested feature is available: Third person view!







As usual other corrections have been made and feedback is always welcomed.

Best regards,

Helios

[CHANGELOG}

GAMEPLAY:

  • Add: Third person view
  • Add: New sight - EATech XPH3 with G34 Magnifier
  • Add: Input -> Switch perspective view
  • Add: Input -> Switch shoulder view
  • Add: Difficulty option -> Allows third person perspective
  • Improve: Distance for AI operators to spot weapon cache and power supply
  • Improve: Accuracy of AI operators in terms of difficulty option
  • Fix: Cannot reload weapon when aim enabled
  • Fix: Cannot switch weapon when aim enabled
  • Fix: "Minefields" option might not be disabled correctly
  • Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors of dog
  • Fix: Some AI spawn issues on "The Gabriel" map
  • Fix: Might shoot when sprint

RENDERING:

  • Add: Separation of shot animations (FPP/TPP/AI)
  • Add: New animations of equip/unequip weapon
  • Improve: Crouch animations
  • Improve: Animation of weapon blocked when use lean
  • Improve: Decal of bullet penetration behind obstacle
  • Improve: Optimization of Elegance Airport
  • Fix: Sync of lean animations
  • Fix: Errors lean animations in terms of weapon position
  • Fix: LOD errors of MV18 Mod 3
  • Fix: Some location errors of camera in action (takedown/breach door...)
  • Fix: Undesirable warning message about landmines with POW mode

