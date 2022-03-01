Update 1.15: Third person view

Dear operators,
Update 1.15 is online. A requested feature is available: Third person view!
As usual other corrections have been made and feedback is always welcomed.
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG}
GAMEPLAY:
- Add: Third person view
- Add: New sight - EATech XPH3 with G34 Magnifier
- Add: Input -> Switch perspective view
- Add: Input -> Switch shoulder view
- Add: Difficulty option -> Allows third person perspective
- Improve: Distance for AI operators to spot weapon cache and power supply
- Improve: Accuracy of AI operators in terms of difficulty option
- Fix: Cannot reload weapon when aim enabled
- Fix: Cannot switch weapon when aim enabled
- Fix: "Minefields" option might not be disabled correctly
- Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors of dog
- Fix: Some AI spawn issues on "The Gabriel" map
- Fix: Might shoot when sprint
RENDERING:
- Add: Separation of shot animations (FPP/TPP/AI)
- Add: New animations of equip/unequip weapon
- Improve: Crouch animations
- Improve: Animation of weapon blocked when use lean
- Improve: Decal of bullet penetration behind obstacle
- Improve: Optimization of Elegance Airport
- Fix: Sync of lean animations
- Fix: Errors lean animations in terms of weapon position
- Fix: LOD errors of MV18 Mod 3
- Fix: Some location errors of camera in action (takedown/breach door...)
- Fix: Undesirable warning message about landmines with POW mode
