Kainga Patch 0.4.20 (yoooo)

Just a small patch fixing a few issue the community has helped find on Discord.
I'm also playing with the idea that festivals can be interrupted as this will be necessary when the AI towns begin to pursue the goals of the challenge.
Stay safe everyone.
Until next time!
-Kainga Dev
Version 0.4.20
Additions
- AI Thinkers are now more active in bossing their people around
- AI towns will now raid your totems and landmarks when near them
- Festivals can now be interrupted
- You can now place the wandering trader’s trade table
- Trader cannot be traded with for a few minutes after a successful trade
Bugfixes
- Fixed a quest completion bug where previously finished quests were available again
- Fixed some visual bugs with resource pickups
- Fixed a bug where the Trader would never leave
- Some arrows will no longer float in the air forever
- Fixed an issue where Ajowan’s smoke wouldn’t disappear after he was banished
- Fixed a problem where when you save both a house and barracks to memory, the resources would be wrong
- Moving to the Scroll Shop will move to the desk, not inside anymore
- Fixed a pathing bug when building stilts
- Fixed many stilts hitboxes and shift+spawning
- Added water levels to the Walker Waterbombs
- You can no longer declare war simply by clicking on an enemy structure
- Priests now run and show an icon when pulling menhirs
Changed files in this update