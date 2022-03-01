IOSoccer March 2022 Minor Update

Replay/Demo Saving & Playback
- Added easy saving of goal replays as demos, with a prompt after goal is scored (Thing'e')
- Added menu for demo playback, which allows for camera changes, playback speed, player targeting (Thing'e')
- Added Replay Manager menu to view list of replays (Thing'e')
- Added command to easily save/record match demos, record_match_replay, which can be found as a bindable option in Options > Keyboard (Thing'e')
Fixes
- Fixed goal trigger issuer on 8v8_london (Thing'e')
- Fixed issue with sv_endmatch (Thing'e')
Changed files in this update