IOSoccer update for 1 March 2022

IOSoccer March 2022 Minor Update

IOSoccer March 2022 Minor Update · Last edited 1 March 2022

Replay/Demo Saving & Playback
  • Added easy saving of goal replays as demos, with a prompt after goal is scored (Thing'e')
  • Added menu for demo playback, which allows for camera changes, playback speed, player targeting (Thing'e')
  • Added Replay Manager menu to view list of replays (Thing'e')
  • Added command to easily save/record match demos, record_match_replay, which can be found as a bindable option in Options > Keyboard (Thing'e')
Fixes
  • Fixed goal trigger issuer on 8v8_london (Thing'e')
  • Fixed issue with sv_endmatch (Thing'e')

