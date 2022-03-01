 Skip to content

Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 update for 1 March 2022

Update 03/01/2022

Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 update for 1 March 2022

Update 03/01/2022

  1. Added the mode of camera rotation around the unit in the absolute coordinate system (can be disabled in the settings).
  2. Fixed camera zoom in for units in houses.
  3. Added the influence of weather conditions on the dispersion of artillery shells.
  4. The line of sight area is shown more accurately.
  5. The algorithm of hand-to-hand combat has been changed.
  6. Changed the appearance of the artillery cursor.
  7. Added the ability to move barrage fire.

Tank Warfare:Tunisia 1943 Content Depot 549081
Tank Warfare:Tunisia 1943 Depot (Russian) Depot 549082
