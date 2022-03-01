Update 03/01/2022

- Added the mode of camera rotation around the unit in the absolute coordinate system (can be disabled in the settings).
- Fixed camera zoom in for units in houses.
- Added the influence of weather conditions on the dispersion of artillery shells.
- The line of sight area is shown more accurately.
- The algorithm of hand-to-hand combat has been changed.
- Changed the appearance of the artillery cursor.
- Added the ability to move barrage fire.
