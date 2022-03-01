V0.90 Update

optimization:
- A confirmation prompt box for overlay has been added to the configuration panel.
- Reduced the need for sequels to appear.
- After the outsourcing is completed, you can click the outsourcing button to go in and see how long it will be refreshed.
repair:
- Fixed the problem that the inspiration for writing a book would always decrease in some cases.
- Fixed the problem that the position of the characters in the file is not normal in some cases.
- Fixed the problem that books could not be sold normally in some cases.
Increase:
- Added character skill display to the character center of the mobile phone
Changed files in this update