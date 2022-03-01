 Skip to content

Writer's Life update for 1 March 2022

V0.90 Update

optimization:

  1. A confirmation prompt box for overlay has been added to the configuration panel.
  2. Reduced the need for sequels to appear.
  3. After the outsourcing is completed, you can click the outsourcing button to go in and see how long it will be refreshed.

    repair:
  4. Fixed the problem that the inspiration for writing a book would always decrease in some cases.
  5. Fixed the problem that the position of the characters in the file is not normal in some cases.
  6. Fixed the problem that books could not be sold normally in some cases.

    Increase:
  7. Added character skill display to the character center of the mobile phone

