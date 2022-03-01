Update V1.3.4 is live!

Picture by TemplarLad
The 1.3.4 update is now out of beta - if you missed the beta changelog, it's below!
Changelog
improvements
- updated Steamworks SDK
- improved the controller graphic shown on first boot
- minor improvements and fixes for Apple Silicon users
fixes
- fixed an issue where damage was not correctly carried over between stages
- fixed an issue where excessive bloom and volumetric lighting could occur during a stage
- fixed an issue where the recover penalty could apply twice
- fixed an issue where custom liveries could cause a memory leak
- fixed misaligned wheels on the esky v2 and the il cavallo 308
- fixed various crowd members not dodging the car
- fixed certain road markers not behaving correctly
- fixed a graphical bug on race load
- fixed misplaced reset zones
- fixed gaps in finish gates
- fixed props and crowds that float or clip into the ground
- fixed some localisation terms
- fixed an issue with duplicate leaderboard names
- fixed issues with rich presence
- fixed an issue where the car could spawn floating in the air
Changed files in this update