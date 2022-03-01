 Skip to content

SUL 3D - Schütze Unser Land update for 1 March 2022

A Little Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the last update, "Chapter 2" was not working, I contacted the comrade who made the new Launcher for the game and he fixed it. Now everything is working perfectly!

REMEMBER: THE LAUNCHER MUST RUN AS ADMINISTRATOR!

Changed files in this update

SUL 3D - Schütze Unser Land Content Depot 1819341
  • Loading history…
Depot SUL 3D - Schütze Unser Land Depot 1819342
  • Loading history…
