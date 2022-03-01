 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 1 March 2022

0.9.161 - 2/28/22 - QOL

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved Healbat healing amount
  • Improved Chargebat charge speed and damage
  • Fixed all flying AI from wobbling and not acting when too close
  • Minor performance improvements
  • Vortex grenade damage rebalanced downward
  • Invalid items can no longer have their rarity upgraded in the arcade machine
  • Removed chromatic keyboard support (the plugin was no longer being updated)
  • Disabled sorting inventory during choice cube item choice, to prevent an exploit
  • All items now come off cooldown when you die
  • Players will respawn close to where they died more often (it only falls back to quest progress when you load in the first time)
  • Epic items in the world now show properly orange instead of dark yellow
  • Fixed chromatic aberration issue
  • Fixed Email buttons opening the wrong email when filtered
  • Missions which have a bitcred penalty will now take all your bitcreds if they try to take more than you have, instead of none
  • Fixed the Cache Waypoint in the tutorial not going away if you skip the tutorial in that phase
  • Fixed a systemic issue causing waypoints to not disappear
  • Untracking a quest now untracks it in the in-game gui too

