- Improved Healbat healing amount
- Improved Chargebat charge speed and damage
- Fixed all flying AI from wobbling and not acting when too close
- Minor performance improvements
- Vortex grenade damage rebalanced downward
- Invalid items can no longer have their rarity upgraded in the arcade machine
- Removed chromatic keyboard support (the plugin was no longer being updated)
- Disabled sorting inventory during choice cube item choice, to prevent an exploit
- All items now come off cooldown when you die
- Players will respawn close to where they died more often (it only falls back to quest progress when you load in the first time)
- Epic items in the world now show properly orange instead of dark yellow
- Fixed chromatic aberration issue
- Fixed Email buttons opening the wrong email when filtered
- Missions which have a bitcred penalty will now take all your bitcreds if they try to take more than you have, instead of none
- Fixed the Cache Waypoint in the tutorial not going away if you skip the tutorial in that phase
- Fixed a systemic issue causing waypoints to not disappear
- Untracking a quest now untracks it in the in-game gui too
Black Ice update for 1 March 2022
0.9.161 - 2/28/22 - QOL
Patchnotes via Steam Community
