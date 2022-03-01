Update Notes for 02/28/22

- Introduced saw, hammer, axe, bat, shotgun, and handgun death items.
- Lowered task help sound duration, should make it easier to find
- Note task spawns on top of shelves or surfaces instead of the drawers now
- Replaced opiods with psychedelics
- Story objects now have their own spawn points on furniture tops.
- Improved task spawn points overall.
- More paintings can fall in each map.
- Furniture loot tables are more diverse.
- Pianos can now be played by ghosts and players
