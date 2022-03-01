 Skip to content

Friki update for 1 March 2022

Update Notes for 02/28/22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introduced saw, hammer, axe, bat, shotgun, and handgun death items.
  • Lowered task help sound duration, should make it easier to find
  • Note task spawns on top of shelves or surfaces instead of the drawers now
  • Replaced opiods with psychedelics
  • Story objects now have their own spawn points on furniture tops.
  • Improved task spawn points overall.
  • More paintings can fall in each map.
  • Furniture loot tables are more diverse.
  • Pianos can now be played by ghosts and players

