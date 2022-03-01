Chapter 1 Patch 0.7.2 - 25th February 2022 is released!
Branch: Playtest-Default
What's new?
Chapter 1 Contents
- 3 new populated areas to explore: Port Blueglade, Port Crossington and Everspring island
- Continue your journey on the brand new main story quests
- 20+ new high-level random encounters
Main story quest
- Investigate pirate activities along the Blueglade and Crossington trade route
- Rush to the Layton's Dream Crashsite and search for survivors
- Meet new NPC: The Young Agent, Minerva Marleigh
- Meet new NPC: The Spy Master, Oliver Harrows (Everspring town)
Ship store
- All the airships will be available to purchase at the Silberblum HQ ship store
(Complete the Pirnmill questline to unlock)
New ship and encounter types
- High mobility NVR Corvette "River Mare"
- Harvestable encounter: Floatsams, shipwreck and even floating forest or mine
with gatherable resources
- Spectacle encounter: Special locations and events to explore
Visual improvements
- New and exciting Airship's travel and combat visual effects
UI/UX improvements
- Improved Hangar UI
- Updated merchant UI and new airship tooltip for ship store
- Specialized facility icons
- Display correct information on encounter pop-up
- Now all available ships in the same port can be select and modify in the Shipyard
Miscellaneous
- Increase cannons' and light weapons' damage
- Increase Large and explosive rounds' velocity
- Rebalanced early game enemy fleets
- Add onselfmoralelow+onselfsupplylow battle situation
- Refresh facilities after Quest reported
- Make location icons on minimap updates as players receive items
- Supply part information now working properly
