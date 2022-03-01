 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Airship Academy Playtest update for 1 March 2022

Chapter 1 Patch 0.7.2 - 25th February 2022 is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8290945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chapter 1 Patch 0.7.2 - 25th February 2022 is released!

Branch: Playtest-Default

What's new?

Chapter 1 Contents

  • 3 new populated areas to explore: Port Blueglade, Port Crossington and Everspring island
  • Continue your journey on the brand new main story quests
  • 20+ new high-level random encounters

Main story quest

  • Investigate pirate activities along the Blueglade and Crossington trade route
  • Rush to the Layton's Dream Crashsite and search for survivors
  • Meet new NPC: The Young Agent, Minerva Marleigh
  • Meet new NPC: The Spy Master, Oliver Harrows (Everspring town)

Ship store

  • All the airships will be available to purchase at the Silberblum HQ ship store

    (Complete the Pirnmill questline to unlock)

New ship and encounter types

  • High mobility NVR Corvette "River Mare"
  • Harvestable encounter: Floatsams, shipwreck and even floating forest or mine

    with gatherable resources
  • Spectacle encounter: Special locations and events to explore

Visual improvements

  • New and exciting Airship's travel and combat visual effects

UI/UX improvements

  • Improved Hangar UI
  • Updated merchant UI and new airship tooltip for ship store
  • Specialized facility icons
  • Display correct information on encounter pop-up
  • Now all available ships in the same port can be select and modify in the Shipyard

Miscellaneous

  • Increase cannons' and light weapons' damage
  • Increase Large and explosive rounds' velocity
  • Rebalanced early game enemy fleets
  • Add onselfmoralelow+onselfsupplylow battle situation
  • Refresh facilities after Quest reported
  • Make location icons on minimap updates as players receive items
  • Supply part information now working properly

Changed files in this update

Airship Academy Playtest Content Depot 1625041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.