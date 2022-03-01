 Skip to content

AI Battle Royale Generator update for 1 March 2022

Rework of the "Custom AI name list"

Build 8290900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed things with the Custom AI name list

  • You can now press enter instead of having to click on the add button to add/remove a name
  • Numbers of AI will be dynamically changing if you enable custom names depending on how many names are on the list, you can still change it manually

    -All names in the list are now sure to be in the match (Unless you choose to have less AI than names in your list)

UI

  • To show how many AI remains, instead of showing "Remaining AI : 100" there is now an icon with the number of AI remaining

Changed files in this update

