Rework of the "Custom AI name list"

Changed things with the Custom AI name list
- You can now press enter instead of having to click on the add button to add/remove a name
- Numbers of AI will be dynamically changing if you enable custom names depending on how many names are on the list, you can still change it manually
-All names in the list are now sure to be in the match (Unless you choose to have less AI than names in your list)
UI
- To show how many AI remains, instead of showing "Remaining AI : 100" there is now an icon with the number of AI remaining
Changed files in this update