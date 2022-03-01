Adjust speed from the original PageUp and PageDown keys to ArrowUp and ArrowDown keys.
The RightMouseClick button is the exit key, which has the same function as the ESC key.
The Mouse ScrollWheel key is to adjust speed, which has the same function as ArrowUp and ArrowDown keys.
After this updata , players can only use the mouse to experience all the functions of the game.
看谁先死 update for 1 March 2022
Modify one shortcut key and add two shortcut keys
