看谁先死 update for 1 March 2022

Modify one shortcut key and add two shortcut keys

看谁先死 update for 1 March 2022

Build 8290823

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjust speed from the original PageUp and PageDown keys to ArrowUp and ArrowDown keys.

The RightMouseClick button is the exit key, which has the same function as the ESC key.

The Mouse ScrollWheel key is to adjust speed, which has the same function as ArrowUp and ArrowDown keys.

After this updata , players can only use the mouse to experience all the functions of the game.

Changed files in this update

看谁先死 Content Depot 1702741
  • Loading history…
