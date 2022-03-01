Update v1.1

Hello everyone! This small update just addresses some simple security fixes for some cheaters trying to cheat in a new highscore, and fixes the way steam achievements are given. This update also fixes some small hitbox collider problems around the main level (not the tutorial yet).
Patch Notes:
-
Moved some code to check for steam achievements in real time instead of on the main menu.
-
Some security updates for the way the highscore is managed.
-
Some minor fixes with hitboxes on the lamp posts and clipping through some vending machines.
Thanks for playing Deliver or Die!
