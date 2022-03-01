 Skip to content

Deliver or Die! update for 1 March 2022

Update v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8290602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This small update just addresses some simple security fixes for some cheaters trying to cheat in a new highscore, and fixes the way steam achievements are given. This update also fixes some small hitbox collider problems around the main level (not the tutorial yet).

Patch Notes:

  1. Moved some code to check for steam achievements in real time instead of on the main menu.

  2. Some security updates for the way the highscore is managed.

  3. Some minor fixes with hitboxes on the lamp posts and clipping through some vending machines.

Thanks for playing Deliver or Die!

