February Content Update

General
New
- New Map: Club (Early Blockout Phase)
- Support for displaying modded maps on the World Map (in Lobby)
- World generation on modded maps will now have AI and Stack Up points generated automatically
Updated
- RoE updates/improvements
Fixed
- Fixed loading screen crash
- Multiple crash fixes
Gameplay
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where placed C2 explosives would spawn inside of some doors instead of on it
- Fixed an issue where CS Gas would sometimes trigger off traps
- Fixed crash when opening loadout
- Fixed double evidence bagging with AI teammates
- Fixed shotgun reloading one too many rounds when reloading from empty
- Fixed an issue where reporting a suspect may sometimes cause a crash
- Fixed crash when firing a projectile based weapon (pepperball gun, R7, etc)
AI
General
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where hesitating AI would sometimes move (floating around)
SWAT
Fixed
- Fixed possible crash when giving a stack up order when no SWAT are available
- Fixed SWAT sometimes getting stuck on the 'Restrain' command
Suspects
New
- Knife wielding suspects(Careful, these guys are sharp)
- Added ability for AI to place traps
Fixed
- Fixed suspects instantly reacting to the player deciding to kick a door
- Fixed bug preventing AI from holstering weapons
- Fixed an issue where suspects could sometimes exit arrests while being arrested by SWAT
Networking
Improved
- Grenade de-sync fixes and improvements
Updated
- Continue to search for game automatically when server is full
Fixed
- Fixed Online Login crash
- Fixed Tasers not properly replicating magazines from server to client post-reload
Weapons
New
- G36C -- A German 5.56 assault rifle that looks way cooler without a carry handle.
- BRN-180 -- A modern take on the classic AR-18 with its sleek charging handle.
Updated
- Changed the Speed Grip's name to Angled Grip
- Changed the Control Grip's name to Vertical Grip
- Adjusted the BCM MK1 recoil and damage to be the same values as the SR16
UI
- UI and HUD font overhaul
Localization
- Added Chinese localization
VO
New
- Meth Suspect and Civilian voices
Improved
- Dialogue doesn't duck FP gun fire as much(prevents dialogue from artificially quieting gunfire)
SFX
New
- Farm boiler room ambiance(I am scared)
- New NVG toggle sound(Tacticool)
Updated
- Volume tweaks for various ambiances for better balance
- Use proper physics materials to various surfaces / objects
Improved
- Backend ambiance system overhaul for Dealer, Farm, Fast Food, Gas, Meth, Penthouse, Port, and Valley
- Additional sounds / footstep Foley areas added to Port
- Many Farm ambiances tweaked for better atmosphere
- Additional sound detailing to Meth raid house
- Additional sound detailing to Valley
- Optimized Hotel for smaller audio CPU footprint
- Optimized Lobby for smaller audio CPU footprint
- Adjusted certain footstep sounds
Fixed
- Metal doors now play a sound when the player attempts to open a locked metal door
- Certain props no longer cause incorrect SFX to play for level duration
- Certain sounds on Dealer now properly spatialized
- Port auction music now only plays in the correct game mode
- Certain incorrect sounds removed from incorrect modes on Hotel
- Certain sounds no longer pop when looped on Meth
- Fixed many instances of incorrect bullet impacts for certain surfaces
Music
New
- Port track added(not final)
- Club diagetic track(a bop)
Lobby
- Fixed a rare crash when opening the World Map
- High quality lobby lighting bake and lightmap adjustments on broken objects
Wenderly Hills Hotel -- 'Checkin' In'
Updated
- Lobby clock now simulates occlusion when player is behind it
Removed
- Remove instances of sounds that shouldn't be playing in certain modes
213 Park Homes -- 'Twisted Nerve'
Updated
- Increased physics barrel mass(even though they were hilarious before)
- Increase velocity threshold before any barrel sounds to play (should not play sounds as often)
- Moved physics barrels out of corridor and into another room nearby
Port
Fixed
- Fixed navmesh in shipping services area
