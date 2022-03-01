 Skip to content

Ready or Not update for 1 March 2022

February Content Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

New

  • New Map: Club (Early Blockout Phase)
  • Support for displaying modded maps on the World Map (in Lobby)
  • World generation on modded maps will now have AI and Stack Up points generated automatically

Updated

  • RoE updates/improvements

Fixed

  • Fixed loading screen crash
  • Multiple crash fixes

Gameplay

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where placed C2 explosives would spawn inside of some doors instead of on it
  • Fixed an issue where CS Gas would sometimes trigger off traps
  • Fixed crash when opening loadout
  • Fixed double evidence bagging with AI teammates
  • Fixed shotgun reloading one too many rounds when reloading from empty
  • Fixed an issue where reporting a suspect may sometimes cause a crash
  • Fixed crash when firing a projectile based weapon (pepperball gun, R7, etc)

AI

General

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where hesitating AI would sometimes move (floating around)

SWAT

Fixed

  • Fixed possible crash when giving a stack up order when no SWAT are available
  • Fixed SWAT sometimes getting stuck on the 'Restrain' command

Suspects

New

  • Knife wielding suspects(Careful, these guys are sharp)
  • Added ability for AI to place traps

Fixed

  • Fixed suspects instantly reacting to the player deciding to kick a door
  • Fixed bug preventing AI from holstering weapons
  • Fixed an issue where suspects could sometimes exit arrests while being arrested by SWAT

Networking

Improved

  • Grenade de-sync fixes and improvements

Updated

  • Continue to search for game automatically when server is full

Fixed

  • Fixed Online Login crash
  • Fixed Tasers not properly replicating magazines from server to client post-reload

Weapons

New

  • G36C -- A German 5.56 assault rifle that looks way cooler without a carry handle.
  • BRN-180 -- A modern take on the classic AR-18 with its sleek charging handle.

Updated

  • Changed the Speed Grip's name to Angled Grip
  • Changed the Control Grip's name to Vertical Grip
  • Adjusted the BCM MK1 recoil and damage to be the same values as the SR16

UI

  • UI and HUD font overhaul

Localization

  • Added Chinese localization

VO

New

  • Meth Suspect and Civilian voices

Improved

  • Dialogue doesn't duck FP gun fire as much(prevents dialogue from artificially quieting gunfire)

SFX

New

  • Farm boiler room ambiance(I am scared)
  • New NVG toggle sound(Tacticool)

Updated

  • Volume tweaks for various ambiances for better balance
  • Use proper physics materials to various surfaces / objects

Improved

  • Backend ambiance system overhaul for Dealer, Farm, Fast Food, Gas, Meth, Penthouse, Port, and Valley
  • Additional sounds / footstep Foley areas added to Port
  • Many Farm ambiances tweaked for better atmosphere
  • Additional sound detailing to Meth raid house
  • Additional sound detailing to Valley
  • Optimized Hotel for smaller audio CPU footprint
  • Optimized Lobby for smaller audio CPU footprint
  • Adjusted certain footstep sounds

Fixed

  • Metal doors now play a sound when the player attempts to open a locked metal door
  • Certain props no longer cause incorrect SFX to play for level duration
  • Certain sounds on Dealer now properly spatialized
  • Port auction music now only plays in the correct game mode
  • Certain incorrect sounds removed from incorrect modes on Hotel
  • Certain sounds no longer pop when looped on Meth
  • Fixed many instances of incorrect bullet impacts for certain surfaces

Music

New

  • Port track added(not final)
  • Club diagetic track(a bop)

Lobby

  • Fixed a rare crash when opening the World Map
  • High quality lobby lighting bake and lightmap adjustments on broken objects

Wenderly Hills Hotel -- 'Checkin' In'

Updated

  • Lobby clock now simulates occlusion when player is behind it

Removed

  • Remove instances of sounds that shouldn't be playing in certain modes

213 Park Homes -- 'Twisted Nerve'

Updated

  • Increased physics barrel mass(even though they were hilarious before)
  • Increase velocity threshold before any barrel sounds to play (should not play sounds as often)
  • Moved physics barrels out of corridor and into another room nearby

Port

Fixed

  • Fixed navmesh in shipping services area

