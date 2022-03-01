 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 1 March 2022

7.31b Gameplay Update (ClientVersion 5194)

7.31b Gameplay Update (ClientVersion 5194)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL

  • Mana cost reduction now stacks diminishingly

NEUTRAL ITEMS

  • Brigand's Blade: Bonus Damage per missing HP is now physical instead of magical

ITEMS

  • Boots of Bearing: Endurance unslowable duration reduced from 2s to 1.5s
  • Orchid Malevolence: Now requires a 300 gold recipe (Bloodthorn total cost also increased by 300)

HEROES

  • Batrider: Sticky Napalm Shard now has a 50% chance of applying Sticky Napalm on attack

  • Batrider: Flaming Lasso Mana Cost decreased from 175/200/225 to 150/175/200

  • Batrider: Movement Speed increased from 300 to 310

  • Batrider: Level 15 talent +25 Movement Speed reduced to +20

  • Huskar: Agility reduced from 13 + 1.6 to 10 + 1.5

  • Huskar: Inner Fire Cooldown increased from 14/13/12/11 to 17/15/13/11

  • Huskar: Level 15 Talent +5 Burning Spears DPS reduced to +4

  • Lina: Agility Growth increased from 2.1 to 2.4

  • Lina: Intelligence Growth increased from 3.7 to 3.8

  • Lina: Light Strike Array Damage increased from 80/130/180/230 to 100/150/200/250

  • Lina: Laguna blade manacost reduced from 250/400/550 to 150/300/450

  • Lone Druid: Spirit Link attack speed bonus decreased from 16/34/52/70 to 16/32/48/64

  • Lone Druid: Spirit Link Shared Armor reduced from 10/15/20/25% to 8/12/16/20%

  • Lone Druid: Level 15 talent -10s Savage Roar Cooldown decreased to -8s

  • Lycan: Summon Wolves damage reduced from 24-28/32-36/40-44/48-52 to 17-20/23-26/29-32/35-38

  • Lycan: Summon Wolves Shard wolf damage reduced from 48-52 to 35-38

  • Meepo: Agility Growth decreased from 2.4 to 2.2

  • Meepo: Level 10 Talent +6 Strength no longer applies twice to Clones

  • Morphling: Base Move Speed increased from 280 to 285

  • Morphling: Turn Rate improved from 0.6 to 0.7

  • Naga Siren: Rip Tide hit threshold increased from 5 to 6

  • Naga Siren: Rip Tide now triggers on Naga and all of her illusions every 6 attacks from Naga and her illusions combined (enemies hit by multiple rip tides only receive 1 instance of damage)

  • Naga Siren: Rip Tide Damage decreased from 40/50/60/70 to 40/45/50/55

  • Naga Siren: Level 10 Talent +20 Rip Tide Damage increased to +30

  • Puck: Base Mana Regen increased from 0 to 0.5

  • Puck: Turn Rate increased from 0.8 to 0.9

  • Puck: Waning Rift Max Distance increased from 300 to 400

  • Pudge: Flesh Heap is no longer Dispellable

  • Pudge: Flesh Heap cooldown decreased from 30/25/20/15 to 20/18/16/14

  • Pudge: Flesh Heap duration rescaled from 7 to 5/6/7/8

  • Pudge: Flesh Heap mana cost decreased from 50 to 35/40/45/50

  • Pudge: Level 25 Talent +1.5 Flesh Heap Stack Str replaced with 1.6x Flesh Heap Stack Str and Damage Block bonuses

  • Riki: Blink Strike mana cost increased from 50 to 50/55/60/65

  • Riki: Base Move Speed reduced from 320 to 315

  • Riki: Sleeping Dart Shard Sleep duration reduced from 4s to 3s

  • Storm Spirit: Electric Vortex Cooldown reduced from 22/20/18/16s to 20/18/16/14s

  • Terrorblade: Metamorphosis cooldown reduced from 155s to 150s

  • Terrorblade: Reflection radius increased from 475 to 500

  • Terrorblade: Conjure Image Illusion Damage taken reduced from 320% to 300%

  • Tiny: Grow bonus armor reduced from 12/18/24 to 10/15/20

  • Tiny: Grow Tree Bonus Damage decreased from 50% to 40/45/50%

  • Tiny: Level 15 talent decreased from +50% Grow Bonus Damage With Tree to +40%

  • Undying: Tombstone Zombie Damage reduced from 44-48 to 33-36

  • Techies: Blast Off! now deals self damage based on Techies' current HP, rather than max HP

  • Techies: Blast Off! self damage decreased from 50/45/40/35% to 35/30/25/20%

  • Techies: Blast Off! enemy damage decreased from 275/350/425/500 to 200/300/400/500

  • Techies: Blast Off! cooldown decreased from 45/40/35/30 to 39/36/33/30

  • Techies: Sticky Bomb explosion now slows enemies within the explosion radius by 15/25/35/45% for 2 seconds

  • Techies: Level 20 talent +100 Sticky Bomb Damage replaced with +125 Sticky Bomb Latch/Explosion Radius

  • Techies: Reactive Tazer Disarm duration rescaled from 3 to 2.4/2.7/3.0/3.3s

  • Zeus: Heavenly Jump now deals 20/50/75/100 damage

  • Zeus: Heavenly Jump now grants vision before applying the slow/damage

Extra notes

