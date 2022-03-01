 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 1 March 2022

Added new adjustments

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello friends, we have made new adjustments to the map and are working on solving the problem with the cub system.

Animals

lion

-Removed Animation of button 7.

leopard

-Adjusted Leopard Baby and Juv skins from the new skins pack.

Gnu

-Adjusted skins of Gnu Baby and Juv from the new skins pack.

Crocodile

-Adjusted weight of Crocodile, adult and Elder.

Map

Lakes

-Adjusted physics of the lakes.

Foliage

-Replaced grasses for the savanna.

Mountain

Lava lake[/b]

-Added lava lake.

[h2]Servers

-Added 7 new Official Servers.

US CENTRAL - Official Server.

US EAST - Official Server.

US WEST - Official Server.

ASIA - Official Server.

EUROPE - Official Server.

RUSSIA - Official Server.

LATIN AMERICA - Official Server.

-New server commands added for day and night length

DayLength=10.

NightLength=10.

Thank You All Very Much!

High Brazil Studio.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

