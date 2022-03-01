Added new adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 8290157 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 06:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello friends, we have made new adjustments to the map and are working on solving the problem with the cub system.

Animals

lion

-Removed Animation of button 7.

leopard

-Adjusted Leopard Baby and Juv skins from the new skins pack.

Gnu

-Adjusted skins of Gnu Baby and Juv from the new skins pack.

Crocodile

-Adjusted weight of Crocodile, adult and Elder.

Map

Lakes

-Adjusted physics of the lakes.

Foliage

-Replaced grasses for the savanna.

Mountain

Lava lake[/b]

-Added lava lake.

[h2]Servers

-Added 7 new Official Servers.

US CENTRAL - Official Server.

US EAST - Official Server.

US WEST - Official Server.

ASIA - Official Server.

EUROPE - Official Server.

RUSSIA - Official Server.

LATIN AMERICA - Official Server.

-New server commands added for day and night length

DayLength=10.

NightLength=10.

Thank You All Very Much!

High Brazil Studio.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)