Added new adjustments

Hello Wild Friends
Hello friends, we have made new adjustments to the map and are working on solving the problem with the cub system.
Animals
lion
-Removed Animation of button 7.
leopard
-Adjusted Leopard Baby and Juv skins from the new skins pack.
Gnu
-Adjusted skins of Gnu Baby and Juv from the new skins pack.
Crocodile
-Adjusted weight of Crocodile, adult and Elder.
Map
Lakes
-Adjusted physics of the lakes.
Foliage
-Replaced grasses for the savanna.
Mountain
Lava lake[/b]
-Added lava lake.
[h2]Servers
-Added 7 new Official Servers.
US CENTRAL - Official Server.
US EAST - Official Server.
US WEST - Official Server.
ASIA - Official Server.
EUROPE - Official Server.
RUSSIA - Official Server.
LATIN AMERICA - Official Server.
-New server commands added for day and night length
DayLength=10.
NightLength=10.
Thank You All Very Much!
High Brazil Studio.
