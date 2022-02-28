 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 28 February 2022

Beta 3.905 Release Candidate 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.905_Release_Candidate_2

This one has a number of bugfixes, some balance fixes to DLC3 in particular, and then a split to the campaign types so that Expert is now split between Expert and Logistician. This release also includes a minor new "Civil Authority" metal gifting and repayment mechanic, although it's a fairly small detail.

Tomorrow I hope to get through more of the relevant bugs that are left and preventing beta exit, and then Wednesday for release? That seems like good distance from Elden Ring, but it's all about the feedback on these builds. Some folks were really put off by their experience with Expert, and handling that a bit better should hopefully be a thing that makes it more enjoyable for more folks, rather than frustrating.

More to come soon.

Enjoy.

