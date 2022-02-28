Post-Launch Patch 1

This patch seeks to resolve some bugs and make some gameplay adjustments from user feedback. There will be more patches coming soon that will resolve other reported bugs.
The changes included with this patch are listed below.
Multiplayer Bugs
- Potential fix for multiplayer members loading into the void instead of the map exterior
- Fixed an issue with player models not being visible in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue with player models being visible for dead players in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where dead players would get stuck inside rooms
- Added a warning to the title screen if the player is not logged into Steam currently
- Added hint to Multiplayer page about potential solution for Steam's region-based matchmaking
Gameplay Bugs
- Fixed issues with the killer clipping through furniture at loop spots in Travelers Bend
- Fixed issues with match sounds continuing to play after the match is over
- Updated group lobby code font to more clearly distinguish characters in codes
Gameplay Adjustments
-
Increased memento analysis duration from 30s to 60s to better balance its use in comparison to evidence gathering
-
Reduced the base delay between scanning mementos from 12s to 5s. Incremental delay per memento scanned is unchanged.
-
Updated Getting Started text in Journal to reflect changes to memento gathering
-
Adjusted placement or added the following to make looping on Cedar Grove more interactive:
- Adjusted location of car in garage to eliminate car looping spot
- Adjusted locations of couches in living room to reduce safety of looping spot
- Adjusted location of table in dining room, and slightly reduced size of table
-
Slight adjustments to Travelers Bend upstairs loop spots to fix killer pathing for those
-
Increased delay for doors closing at Resolution so players are less likely to be pushed outside
