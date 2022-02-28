Sound effect updates and an revised dungeon

Version 0.55509169
🎯 [Sound effects] Several weapon sound effects have been revised.
🎯 [Sound effects] Most world-space sound effects are now clearer.
🎯 [UI] The description of the weapon mod "Stun Edition" now reads "Bullets do less damage and are less accurate, but have a 2% chance to stun an enemy.".
🎯 [Act 1] The dungeon of the second boss in act 1 has been enlarged and should now be easy to explore with large ships.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug related to content unloading when starting a new game while a game is already running.
Changed files in this update