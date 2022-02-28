 Skip to content

Nienix update for 28 February 2022

Sound effect updates and an revised dungeon

Version 0.55509169

🎯 [Sound effects] Several weapon sound effects have been revised.

🎯 [Sound effects] Most world-space sound effects are now clearer.

🎯 [UI] The description of the weapon mod "Stun Edition" now reads "Bullets do less damage and are less accurate, but have a 2% chance to stun an enemy.".

🎯 [Act 1] The dungeon of the second boss in act 1 has been enlarged and should now be easy to explore with large ships.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug related to content unloading when starting a new game while a game is already running.

