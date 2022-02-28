Beta Build v1.1 QoL Update and Difficulty Settings

Howdy Beta Players!

We've got a few items for you today we're pretty excited about! Return to Caravan skill will allow players to do just that: cancel their current run and return to the caravan! No more accidentally bricking a save file by saving after taking a rough fight. This skill can be used from the main menu when on the map screen by any party member. Current Save files should get this skill upon returning to the caravan.

The other major update is the choice for players to focus on STORY or FIGHTS when they make a playthrough! The Story focus will progress the players faster through the game and deliver content at a consistent pace. The Fight focus will be great for players looking to spend more time in the battles and overcoming tough strategic and tactical challenges. Regardless of your initial choice, Ahris in the Caravan will allow you to change the focus before heading out on your next expedition!

Keep those playtests going and send any bug our way so we can smash them!

Cheers,

Boomer's Workshop

Full patch notes:

-Added "Return to Caravan" Skill: Can be used from the Main Menu --> Skills to end the current expedition, setting Resources back to where they were when it was started.

-Game Setting: Choose a Path selection during New Game creation features Bright Paths (Story Focused) and Dim Paths (Combat Focused). These will affect difficulties in battle to cater to the player's chosen experience. This can be changed at any time from Ahris in the Caravan.

-Faster Access to Gear: Gear for the next level will now unlock when four party members have purchased the current level gear. This gives players strategic choices in how to level their party.

-Fixed many typos.

-Fixed a bug where some enemies were not entering Row Formation at start of battles.