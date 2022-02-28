 Skip to content

Familia update for 28 February 2022

Fixed Save Bug and Added Achievement Icons

Fixed and Tested

  • Old saves will no longer break
  • Monk NPC removed from Reach Facility
  • All 60 Steam achievement icons are finished and uploaded
  • Triple set sound glitch with reach weapons fixed
  • Outside of old man's hut removed, now player goes directly to the world map

Fixed, Not Tested

  • glitch with Mother's Cave, where players do not need to find all notes
  • a glitch in Mother's Cave where the player can get soft locked after entering the final area of the dungeon
  • Steam achievements should work on mac now
  • The three achievements related to hitting level 50 should work now
  • The achievement for not escaping has not been tested
  • The achievement for not using items has not been tested

Pending Fix

  • The achievement for using Reach Facility equipment currently does not work

there are too many pending fixes to mention them all here. My life has gotten a bit crazy for the next week or so. Check back often for more updates.

