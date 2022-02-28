Fixed Save Bug and Added Achievement Icons

Fixed and Tested
- Old saves will no longer break
- Monk NPC removed from Reach Facility
- All 60 Steam achievement icons are finished and uploaded
- Triple set sound glitch with reach weapons fixed
- Outside of old man's hut removed, now player goes directly to the world map
Fixed, Not Tested
- glitch with Mother's Cave, where players do not need to find all notes
- a glitch in Mother's Cave where the player can get soft locked after entering the final area of the dungeon
- Steam achievements should work on mac now
- The three achievements related to hitting level 50 should work now
- The achievement for not escaping has not been tested
- The achievement for not using items has not been tested
Pending Fix
- The achievement for using Reach Facility equipment currently does not work
there are too many pending fixes to mention them all here. My life has gotten a bit crazy for the next week or so. Check back often for more updates.
