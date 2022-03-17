 Skip to content

Until You Fall update for 17 March 2022

Version 1.3.0 - Two-Handed Weapons Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what you will find in the Two-Handed Weapons Update (Version 1.3)...

  • Three new two-handed weapons: Fate’s End, Cold Iron Greataxe, and Captain’s Warhammer
  • Subtitles for VO with accompanying options in the Settings menu
  • Localization of UI, game text, and VO subtitles for multiple additional languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Simplified, Korean, and Japanese
  • Language select in FTUE and settings menu
  • Smooth turning option which includes 1) a settings option to toggle snap turning and smooth turning and 2) a settings slider to control smooth turn speed
  • Seven new achievements and an update to the existing achievements to account for new content
  • Credits for localization and two-handed weapon features
  • Additional generalized analytics for localization and two-handed weapon usage

