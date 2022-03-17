Version 1.3.0 - Two-Handed Weapons Update

Here's what you will find in the Two-Handed Weapons Update (Version 1.3)...
- Three new two-handed weapons: Fate’s End, Cold Iron Greataxe, and Captain’s Warhammer
- Subtitles for VO with accompanying options in the Settings menu
- Localization of UI, game text, and VO subtitles for multiple additional languages: French, Italian, German, Spanish, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Simplified, Korean, and Japanese
- Language select in FTUE and settings menu
- Smooth turning option which includes 1) a settings option to toggle snap turning and smooth turning and 2) a settings slider to control smooth turn speed
- Seven new achievements and an update to the existing achievements to account for new content
- Credits for localization and two-handed weapon features
- Additional generalized analytics for localization and two-handed weapon usage
Changed files in this update