v0.15.2: Small Score Attack Update

A little update which adds new Score mechanics and polishes some moments. Demo version was updated as well.
[General]
-
Post-game screen was reworked
-
Unlocked masks now are immediately added to a mask pool of a current run. It will make a progress faster without need to replay each time to see new unlocks in action
-
Score statistics was added, it's equal to a total gained experience during run. You can enable a Score counter in the Interface options tab. Highest Score record also adds log10(ScoreRecord)% to your winrate slightly affecting your Rank.
-
Bosses (except Lacuna) now give you x4 souls, their base Soulpower values remain unchanged
-
Timer stops when you defeat Lacuna
Next things now grant you experience:
-
Dealing damage with regular attacks (+1 with 4% per 1% of gained energy chance)
-
Killing an enemy with a Special ability (+3)
-
Killing an enemy with an Ultimate ability (+7)
-
Picking up keys (+10), upgrades (+5/+15), and items (+25)
-
Picking up masks (+2 in power of mask's rarity)
-
Activating Purification Shrine (+500, distributed)
-
Activating other objects (+10/+50)
-
Opening chests (+chest's tier in power of 2)
-
On-death invincibility window was increased (30->40)
-
Burden now slightly decreases an energy expense reduction granted by Soulpower
-
Burden invincibility penalty cannot decrease your iframes lower than your Soulpower
[Modes]
Breach Mode:
- Enemies' progression now is a flat increase which equals +2 instead of random value from 0 to 4
Angst Mode:
- Enemies' progression bonus now is randomized from a base value to a doubled base value
[Mask Reworks]
- Kazuki: No longer affected by the melee angle penalty
Ersnio:
- Damage was increased (2->3)
- Attack interval was increased (21->25)
Tarraxt
- Damage was increased (1->2)
- Attack interval was increased (5->9)
Zazzar
- Damage was increased (4->5)
Rabyj
- Damage was increased (13->18)
- Attack interval was increased (24->28)
[Item Reworks]
- Banner: Now Banner also halves your Burden value
[Bug Fixes]
- Quitting a run during the game over sequence will show a proper reason of a game over
- "Wipe Progress" option now clears experience progress
- "Wipe Progress" option now clears Angst Mode runs
- Fixed a mask bar not going to a new line after 16 masks
- Fixed an extremely high Burden value may lead to unpleasant consequences
- Fixed Revalg's Colossus Stroll crash due improper value reference
- Fixed crash when Lieden activates Nightmare Stand
- Player now can't be banished via Lacunal Gate during a mask death sequence
- Fixed Hourglass anomaly not being affected by Amulet
- Fixed crash when Scavenger spawns in the Interchasm
