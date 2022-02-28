 Skip to content

Frail Faces update for 28 February 2022

v0.15.2: Small Score Attack Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8288988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A little update which adds new Score mechanics and polishes some moments. Demo version was updated as well.

[General]

  • Post-game screen was reworked

  • Unlocked masks now are immediately added to a mask pool of a current run. It will make a progress faster without need to replay each time to see new unlocks in action

  • Score statistics was added, it's equal to a total gained experience during run. You can enable a Score counter in the Interface options tab. Highest Score record also adds log10(ScoreRecord)% to your winrate slightly affecting your Rank.

  • Bosses (except Lacuna) now give you x4 souls, their base Soulpower values remain unchanged

  • Timer stops when you defeat Lacuna

Next things now grant you experience:

  • Dealing damage with regular attacks (+1 with 4% per 1% of gained energy chance)

  • Killing an enemy with a Special ability (+3)

  • Killing an enemy with an Ultimate ability (+7)

  • Picking up keys (+10), upgrades (+5/+15), and items (+25)

  • Picking up masks (+2 in power of mask's rarity)

  • Activating Purification Shrine (+500, distributed)

  • Activating other objects (+10/+50)

  • Opening chests (+chest's tier in power of 2)

  • On-death invincibility window was increased (30->40)

  • Burden now slightly decreases an energy expense reduction granted by Soulpower

  • Burden invincibility penalty cannot decrease your iframes lower than your Soulpower

[Modes]

Breach Mode:

  • Enemies' progression now is a flat increase which equals +2 instead of random value from 0 to 4

Angst Mode:

  • Enemies' progression bonus now is randomized from a base value to a doubled base value

[Mask Reworks]

  • Kazuki: No longer affected by the melee angle penalty

Ersnio:

  • Damage was increased (2->3)
  • Attack interval was increased (21->25)

Tarraxt

  • Damage was increased (1->2)
  • Attack interval was increased (5->9)

Zazzar

  • Damage was increased (4->5)

Rabyj

  • Damage was increased (13->18)
  • Attack interval was increased (24->28)

[Item Reworks]

  • Banner: Now Banner also halves your Burden value

[Bug Fixes]

  • Quitting a run during the game over sequence will show a proper reason of a game over
  • "Wipe Progress" option now clears experience progress
  • "Wipe Progress" option now clears Angst Mode runs
  • Fixed a mask bar not going to a new line after 16 masks
  • Fixed an extremely high Burden value may lead to unpleasant consequences
  • Fixed Revalg's Colossus Stroll crash due improper value reference
  • Fixed crash when Lieden activates Nightmare Stand
  • Player now can't be banished via Lacunal Gate during a mask death sequence
  • Fixed Hourglass anomaly not being affected by Amulet
  • Fixed crash when Scavenger spawns in the Interchasm

