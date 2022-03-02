Big Farm Story Update 1.9

It's time for another update, peeps! From now on, you can enjoy Big Farm Story on MacOS. Plus we added a new anecdote for Claire and one for Nathan.
Of course, we also did some further improvements. Please see the full changelist:
Added:
-
MacOS - From now, you can play your favorite farm adventure game on MacOS
-
New Anecdotes - Enjoy the first anecdote for Claire and Nathan and learn more about these vivid characters
-
Animal Store - Get now the whole set of thatched building skins in the animal store and beautify your farm
-
New Skill Discovered Dialog - Skill sticker from the early Level-ups now got more flavor text after unlocking them
-
Improvement: Journal - Player & Settings page adjustments to make it easier to find player stats
-
Improvement: Pet - Finding treasures and interacting with the pet after it found them should now be easier
-
Improvement: Shell Quest - Fixed and should now work properly for all players
-
Improvement: Plowing - New particle effects added
-
Tons and tons of improvements on visuals, animations, sounds and many more
Take care!
