Big Farm: Story update for 2 March 2022

Big Farm Story Update 1.9

Big Farm Story Update 1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8288951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time for another update, peeps! From now on, you can enjoy Big Farm Story on MacOS. Plus we added a new anecdote for Claire and one for Nathan.

Of course, we also did some further improvements. Please see the full changelist:

Added:

  • MacOS - From now, you can play your favorite farm adventure game on MacOS

  • New Anecdotes - Enjoy the first anecdote for Claire and Nathan and learn more about these vivid characters

  • Animal Store - Get now the whole set of thatched building skins in the animal store and beautify your farm

  • New Skill Discovered Dialog - Skill sticker from the early Level-ups now got more flavor text after unlocking them

  • Improvement: Journal - Player & Settings page adjustments to make it easier to find player stats

  • Improvement: Pet - Finding treasures and interacting with the pet after it found them should now be easier

  • Improvement: Shell Quest - Fixed and should now work properly for all players

  • Improvement: Plowing - New particle effects added

  • Tons and tons of improvements on visuals, animations, sounds and many more

Take care!

