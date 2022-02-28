 Skip to content

satryn deluxe update for 28 February 2022

1.0

Build 8288768

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new things

  • shield power-up. save yourself.
  • ball mine. it’s a mine, but it rolls because it’s a ball.
  • a rare hazard.
  • 54 shiny achievements to collect:

visual

  • added support for high refresh rate monitors.
  • added button hover indicator. should make navigating the interface with keyboard and gamepad more pleasant.
  • application icon is now shiny:

gameplay changes

  • player spawn shockwave force increased. bitch i’m back.
  • friends now step carefully around mines. (but they are not perfect)
  • score multiplier reduction on death decreased to 35% (was 50%)
  • runs start at a higher difficulty. (level 5 is the new level 1)
  • level cap increased to 65 (70 on the old generator)
  • extra lives are now granted every 60 friends. (was 30)
  • player is no longer affected by shockwaves.

power-up changes

  • rocket rate of fire increased.
  • rocket shockwave decreased.
  • power-up box shockwave now occurs on collection instead of when spawning.
  • overall ammo decreased by about 20%

entity changes

  • entities get stuck in corners a little less often.
  • bomb bulb shockwave force and radius increased.
  • mine shockwave force increased.
  • gluon knockback from player bullets increased. should make them easier to mitigate.
  • gluon pull force (when attached to another gluon) decreased.
  • black holes now suck with less vigor.

bug fixes

  • fixed friend collect sound not respecting upper pitch limit.
  • fixed a crash that could occur during screen transitions.

miscellaneous

  • leaderboard has been reset.
  • updated to latest steamworks sdk.

Changed files in this update

satryn deluxe Windows Depot 1677361
satryn deluxe Linux Depot 1677362
