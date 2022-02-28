new things
- shield power-up. save yourself.
- ball mine. it’s a mine, but it rolls because it’s a ball.
- a rare hazard.
- 54 shiny achievements to collect:
visual
- added support for high refresh rate monitors.
- added button hover indicator. should make navigating the interface with keyboard and gamepad more pleasant.
- application icon is now shiny:
gameplay changes
- player spawn shockwave force increased. bitch i’m back.
- friends now step carefully around mines. (but they are not perfect)
- score multiplier reduction on death decreased to 35% (was 50%)
- runs start at a higher difficulty. (level 5 is the new level 1)
- level cap increased to 65 (70 on the old generator)
- extra lives are now granted every 60 friends. (was 30)
- player is no longer affected by shockwaves.
power-up changes
- rocket rate of fire increased.
- rocket shockwave decreased.
- power-up box shockwave now occurs on collection instead of when spawning.
- overall ammo decreased by about 20%
entity changes
- entities get stuck in corners a little less often.
- bomb bulb shockwave force and radius increased.
- mine shockwave force increased.
- gluon knockback from player bullets increased. should make them easier to mitigate.
- gluon pull force (when attached to another gluon) decreased.
- black holes now suck with less vigor.
bug fixes
- fixed friend collect sound not respecting upper pitch limit.
- fixed a crash that could occur during screen transitions.
miscellaneous
- leaderboard has been reset.
- updated to latest steamworks sdk.
Changed files in this update