Version 1.6.2 Update Notes
New Features:
-
Enemy Difficulty Settings: There are three difficulty settings to choose from (No Enemies, Normal, Nightmare). This option has replaced the old Disable Enemies option.
-
Heal Flash: I added a Heal Flash which will flash green on the screen when you have been healed (opposed to the red flash for damage).
If you should use your Restore ability at full Health no flash will appear.
-
Added a sound effect on Toggle Ability.
-
There is a new UI Option object which replaces most old options. The new options will allow you to select one of multiple settings for each option. This will make future options much easier to integrate into the settings menu. For instance, I plan to add more options for Crosshair Style in a future update.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed the Player height in Hallway 1F.
-
Fixed wall colliders in Hallway 1F that were causing issues interacting with objects on the wall.
-
Increased the size of the new Fall Zone to prevent players from missing it should they fall.
