 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Perfect Tower II update for 28 February 2022

v0.9.10 B6

Share · View all patches · Build 8288280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • adjusted coil price and goal requirements in electricity experiment
  • darkness experiment radar UI now scales based on bought upgrades
  • items that are locked no longer show up in the Factory search results
  • crafting saplings is now locked behind Factory specialization military perk in addition to also having at least military tier 6
  • hard mode challenges are now locked until its normal mode has been completed

Fixes

  • fixed earth reset button not working
  • fixed 'instant complete chance' not refreshing when stack count changes in gem experiment
  • fixed locked experiments having the shiny highlight UI effect
  • fixed prestige button not updating in neutral experiment
  • fixed air experiment starting with wrong prestige requirement
  • fixed shiny effect on reached goals button being active for a second after switching experiment
  • fixed blueprint export code not updating if only the name was changed
  • fixed military tier goal tooltip for unlocked modules being the same as for maximized modules
  • fixed AI learning steps starting at 0 instead of 1
  • fixed artifacts in Mine 2nd floor being unlockable before Museum has been unlocked

Changed files in this update

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.