v0.9.10 B6

Changes
- adjusted coil price and goal requirements in electricity experiment
- darkness experiment radar UI now scales based on bought upgrades
- items that are locked no longer show up in the Factory search results
- crafting saplings is now locked behind Factory specialization military perk in addition to also having at least military tier 6
- hard mode challenges are now locked until its normal mode has been completed
Fixes
- fixed earth reset button not working
- fixed 'instant complete chance' not refreshing when stack count changes in gem experiment
- fixed locked experiments having the shiny highlight UI effect
- fixed prestige button not updating in neutral experiment
- fixed air experiment starting with wrong prestige requirement
- fixed shiny effect on reached goals button being active for a second after switching experiment
- fixed blueprint export code not updating if only the name was changed
- fixed military tier goal tooltip for unlocked modules being the same as for maximized modules
- fixed AI learning steps starting at 0 instead of 1
- fixed artifacts in Mine 2nd floor being unlockable before Museum has been unlocked
