Pupperwave update: LIVE!

As noted in the previous announcement, the Pupperwave update is here! First new map!
Patch notes:
- New map, Pupperwave!
- Trick system, score points by spinning, barking, and grinding with the new...
- Grind system! It's been redone and is a lot more fun to do now
- 3 new hats! The Drink Hat, Visor, and (for safety) the bike helmet!
- A couple new skateboard deck skins
- Loading screen redesign
- Improvements to the save system and mission structure
- New "Extras" tab in the pause menu in case you want to enable or disable the trick mode stuff in any level!
Happy Monday, skaters!
-Alex
Changed files in this update