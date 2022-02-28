 Skip to content

Ollie-Oop update for 28 February 2022

Pupperwave update: LIVE!

As noted in the previous announcement, the Pupperwave update is here! First new map!

Patch notes:

  • New map, Pupperwave!
  • Trick system, score points by spinning, barking, and grinding with the new...
  • Grind system! It's been redone and is a lot more fun to do now
  • 3 new hats! The Drink Hat, Visor, and (for safety) the bike helmet!
  • A couple new skateboard deck skins
  • Loading screen redesign
  • Improvements to the save system and mission structure
  • New "Extras" tab in the pause menu in case you want to enable or disable the trick mode stuff in any level!

Happy Monday, skaters!

-Alex

