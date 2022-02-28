 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Infinite Progression update for 28 February 2022

Release 4.0.0 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8287971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NOTE: Mods will currently be disabled in multiplayer for security reasons

  • added multiplayer
  • mod scoring system
  • rewrote mod loader
  • input boxes no longer resize
  • backend cleanup
  • fix debug console
  • fix linux builds
  • fix upload mod button
  • fix modal window input
  • fix onload never running
  • Allow mod updates
  • scoring system rewrite
  • the buy next button now costs 1.5x the previous if score is blank
  • seeds are now loaded with a save
  • rewrote rng, all seeds are changed to 3.0.0 now
  • mods now have fairness
  • mods store a sha256 to detect changes
  • redesign main menu

Changed files in this update

Infinite Progression Content Depot 1794711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.