Release 4.0.0 Changelog

NOTE: Mods will currently be disabled in multiplayer for security reasons
- added multiplayer
- mod scoring system
- rewrote mod loader
- input boxes no longer resize
- backend cleanup
- fix debug console
- fix linux builds
- fix upload mod button
- fix modal window input
- fix onload never running
- Allow mod updates
- scoring system rewrite
- the buy next button now costs 1.5x the previous if score is blank
- seeds are now loaded with a save
- rewrote rng, all seeds are changed to 3.0.0 now
- mods now have fairness
- mods store a sha256 to detect changes
- redesign main menu
Changed files in this update