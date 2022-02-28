Hey my friends,
it´s update Monday!
Remember when we talked about pushable blocks?
Finally you can start creating puzzles!
What's new?
- Added a pushable block that you can use to create puzzles!
- Added an hourglass that allows you to restart the current room when playing a dungeon.
Changes
- Changed filtering on the "Hot Dungeons" Page, so that more recently uploaded dungeons get shown. - Your time is over "A lot of fun"
- You could use a combination of dash and shield items and input spamming to become invincible and move over large gaps. - Impossible... it is now!
