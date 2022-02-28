 Skip to content

Super Dungeon Maker update for 28 February 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey my friends,

it´s update Monday!

Remember when we talked about pushable blocks?

Finally you can start creating puzzles!

What's new?
  • Added a pushable block that you can use to create puzzles!
  • Added an hourglass that allows you to restart the current room when playing a dungeon.

Changes
  • Changed filtering on the "Hot Dungeons" Page, so that more recently uploaded dungeons get shown. - Your time is over "A lot of fun"
  • You could use a combination of dash and shield items and input spamming to become invincible and move over large gaps. - Impossible... it is now!

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK

