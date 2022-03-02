- Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to quit under certain conditions during a battle with the Fire Giant.
- Fixed other bugs.
ELDEN RING update for 2 March 2022
1.02.2
Patchnotes via Twitter @ELDENRING
ELDEN RING Content Depot 1245621
- Loading history…
ELDEN RING Debug Content Depot 1245622
- Loading history…
ELDEN RING JP Depot 1245623
- Loading history…
ELDEN RING ROW Depot 1245624
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update