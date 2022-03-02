 Skip to content

ELDEN RING update for 2 March 2022

1.02.2

Patchnotes via Twitter @ELDENRING
  • Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to quit under certain conditions during a battle with the Fire Giant.
  • Fixed other bugs.

