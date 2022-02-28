Patch 0.3.2.5

Patch 0.3.2.4 improves the melee knockback behaviour to improve melee viability.
Improvements
- [Stats] Added tooltips to the stats window sections to improve the explanation of the different stats
- [Stats] Added movement speed stats to the stats window
- [Skills] Improved several skill descriptions
Balancing
- [Weapons] Darkness Staff: Increased projectile sped to 250 (was 150), increased the travel distance of projectiles to 400 units( was 300 units)
- [Weapons] Dagger: Increased hitbox size
- [Weapons] Short Sword: Increased hitbox size
- [Melee Combat] Faster default endurance regeneration time. It is now 0.8 seconds (was 1.0 second)
- [Range Combat] Faster default energy regeneration time. It is now 1.0 seconds (was 1.3 seconds)
- [Skills] Melee Companion: Decreased Endurance & Energy reduction to -1 (was -2 before)
- [Skills] Range Companion: Decreased Endurance & Energy reduction to -1 (was -2 before)
- [Skills] Ravaging Companion: Decreased Endurance & Energy reduction to 0 (was -1 before)
We wish you a lot of fun trying out these improvements. The best place to get involved in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our Official Discord Server.
Changed files in this update