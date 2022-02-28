 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 28 February 2022

Patch 0.3.2.5

Patch 0.3.2.4 improves the melee knockback behaviour to improve melee viability.

      Improvements

  • [Stats] Added tooltips to the stats window sections to improve the explanation of the different stats
  • [Stats] Added movement speed stats to the stats window
  • [Skills] Improved several skill descriptions

         Balancing

  • [Weapons] Darkness Staff: Increased projectile sped to 250 (was 150), increased the travel distance of projectiles to 400 units( was 300 units)
  • [Weapons] Dagger: Increased hitbox size
  • [Weapons] Short Sword: Increased hitbox size
  • [Melee Combat] Faster default endurance regeneration time. It is now 0.8 seconds (was 1.0 second)
  • [Range Combat] Faster default energy regeneration time. It is now 1.0 seconds (was 1.3 seconds)
  • [Skills] Melee Companion: Decreased Endurance & Energy reduction to -1 (was -2 before)
  • [Skills] Range Companion: Decreased Endurance & Energy reduction to -1 (was -2 before)
  • [Skills] Ravaging Companion: Decreased Endurance & Energy reduction to 0 (was -1 before)

We wish you a lot of fun trying out these improvements. The best place to get involved in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our Official Discord Server.

