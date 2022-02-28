 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 28 February 2022

UPDATE V0.9.2: VS

General Changes

  • Modified the "VS" screen right before the fight to display the rival's passives.
  • Added a "View Rivals" button next to "Check Cards" for the player to see which rival comes next.

Balance changes

  • Limited the card pool of "Exploring the Ark" to only generally useful cards. Now it always gives a higher level card.
  • Now you gain Critical Charge per attack instead of just once per clash.

Bugfixes

  • The "Iron Muscles" passive now actually works.
  • Ambush no longer removes your own armor.

Changed files in this update

Tournament Ark Windows Depot 1666521
Tournament Ark Linux Depot 1666522
