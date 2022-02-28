UPDATE V0.9.2: VS

General Changes
- Modified the "VS" screen right before the fight to display the rival's passives.
- Added a "View Rivals" button next to "Check Cards" for the player to see which rival comes next.
Balance changes
- Limited the card pool of "Exploring the Ark" to only generally useful cards. Now it always gives a higher level card.
- Now you gain Critical Charge per attack instead of just once per clash.
Bugfixes
- The "Iron Muscles" passive now actually works.
- Ambush no longer removes your own armor.
