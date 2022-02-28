 Skip to content

Shields of Loyalty update for 28 February 2022

Hotfix 0.8.0.2

Hotfix 0.8.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We fixed a bug that prevented players from finishing Rifthain (level 1-2)!

Additionally we fixed some smaller bugs and made some changes to maps of The Eternal Ice (world 2).

