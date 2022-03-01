[Patchnote: Ver. 1.32] Implementation of a new facility and a mini-game

The changes in this build are as follows
Ver. 1.201 > Ver. 1.32
Christmas event is over.
Added new facilities (level 7) and mini-games.
Added zombie first person view in reminiscence mode.
Fixed some collision issues
Fixed an issue where additional equipments being displayed in black in talk events.
Fixed an issue where Kirara would disappear after changing her outfit back to standard.
Fixed an issue where the hidden costume gimmick in Act 8 would not work properly.
Fixed an issue where wrong items would appear in heroines' status.
Fixed some issues that disturb progression of some events.
Fixed an issue where bonus items available in some events would no longer be available if they had already been purchased.
Fixed an issue where body shape changes would not be reflected in battle.
If the game still does not work properly after updating them, please try a clean install in the following way:
- Right-click "Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home" in the Steam client and click Manage > Browse Local Files.
- Uninstall the game.
- Open Downloads from the Steam client settings and perform "CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE".
https://gyazo.com/45be7dc9d964ca681cf59d6ededf8111
- Delete all remaining files in the folder you opened in step 1 (saved data is stored in a different location, and will not be deleted).
- Reinstall the game.
Changed files in this update