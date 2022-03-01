 Skip to content

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home update for 1 March 2022

[Patchnote: Ver. 1.32] Implementation of a new facility and a mini-game

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The changes in this build are as follows

Ver. 1.201 > Ver. 1.32

  • Christmas event is over.

  • Added new facilities (level 7) and mini-games.

  • Added zombie first person view in reminiscence mode.

  • Fixed some collision issues

  • Fixed an issue where additional equipments being displayed in black in talk events.

  • Fixed an issue where Kirara would disappear after changing her outfit back to standard.

  • Fixed an issue where the hidden costume gimmick in Act 8 would not work properly.

  • Fixed an issue where wrong items would appear in heroines' status.

  • Fixed some issues that disturb progression of some events.

  • Fixed an issue where bonus items available in some events would no longer be available if they had already been purchased.

  • Fixed an issue where body shape changes would not be reflected in battle.

If the game still does not work properly after updating them, please try a clean install in the following way:

  1. Right-click "Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home" in the Steam client and click Manage > Browse Local Files.
  2. Uninstall the game.
  3. Open Downloads from the Steam client settings and perform "CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE".

    https://gyazo.com/45be7dc9d964ca681cf59d6ededf8111
  4. Delete all remaining files in the folder you opened in step 1 (saved data is stored in a different location, and will not be deleted).
  5. Reinstall the game.

Changed files in this update

