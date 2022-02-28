Clash with the best in the Blastzone Challenge: Plat Edition!

Ready to show who's the real boss of Blaston? This weekend we're changing up the game for the Blastzone Challenge, and with some tweaks from player feedback. You know the drill, higher stakes, and higher rewards. Anyone with the Platinum (200 LP) rank and above are eligible to participate. Each win will earn you blasts, and a spot on the highlighted leaderboard, but if you lose 5 times you're out! How long can you survive, and how many blasts can you rack up along the way? Enter the Challenge when it goes live this weekend and find out!
- Mode: Regular Match
- Rank Requirement: Elite (1300 LP)
- Entrance: 20 Blasts
- Chances: 5 Losses
- Rewards: 5 blasts per win
Event Times:
- Blastzone Challenge Start: Friday 18:00 CET / 9:00 AM PT
- Blastzone Challenge End: Monday 06:00 CET / 9:00 PM PT
Changed depots in development branch