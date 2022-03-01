 Skip to content

Blocktopia update for 1 March 2022

22030101_1.1.0 PatchNote

System

  • Duel Island has been added. The Duel Island can be accessed by moving to the far sea from the port.
  • Fixed the issue where damage/healing skills in battle caused different damage/healing than intended.
  • The exchange has been modified to expand the sales/request slots with gems up to 5 each.

Interface

  • The character enhancement interface has been modified to display an additional attribute icon. Attribute bonus information has also been added.
  • The problem that the mailbox interface was displayed abnormally in some resolutions has been fixed.
  • The problem that the party formation interface was displayed abnormally in some resolutions has been fixed.
  • The problem that the character rank was displayed abnormally in the party formation interface has been fixed.
  • Added a notification message when inventory slots are expanded.

Game Play

  • Changed to play different BGM according to game content.
  • Zombies on Grave Island no longer make a sound.
  • The daily quest to collect the 'Intact Lava Giant Club' item, which cannot be obtained in-game, has been changed to collect the 'Burning Club'.
  • Fixed the issue where party members were buried in the wall in the first stage of Snowy Island.
  • Fixed the issue where party members were sometimes buried in the ground on a desert island.
  • The phenomenon that some character skills do not work properly has been fixed.
  • The phenomenon that the colors of some collectibles were displayed differently than intended has been corrected.

