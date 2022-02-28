hotfix for v0.29:
- coop: fixed random maps always starting in full-pause mode
- fixed level design issues in several missions
- fixed crash related to detonation of timebombs
- fixed crash that would happen on replays for random missions
- fixed crash when equipping a certain inventory item
- editor: disabled screen edge scroll when dragging interface items (such as position/origin)
- editor: solid/vision/movement block flags are adjusted depending on object height (all flags removed if below ground, vision block/solid removed if below line-of-sight etc)
Changed files in this update