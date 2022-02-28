 Skip to content

Door Kickers 2 update for 28 February 2022

hotfix for v0.29

Build 8286996

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hotfix for v0.29:

  • coop: fixed random maps always starting in full-pause mode
  • fixed level design issues in several missions
  • fixed crash related to detonation of timebombs
  • fixed crash that would happen on replays for random missions
  • fixed crash when equipping a certain inventory item
  • editor: disabled screen edge scroll when dragging interface items (such as position/origin)
  • editor: solid/vision/movement block flags are adjusted depending on object height (all flags removed if below ground, vision block/solid removed if below line-of-sight etc)

