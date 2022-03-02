Improved handling of Enemy Cards, QoL Additions and new Ancient Ruins Resources

Patch Notes - 02/03 # 1.034.6
Bugfixes
- In some instances, ExhaustAlly modified by discount perks that could drop it to 0 would drop to 1 instead.
- Fixed typos and definition issues in a couple of cards.
- Fixed several grammar and punctuation issues in various game texts, quests, and events.
Misc Changes & Additions
- Misc improvement/fixes in the code handling Enemy cards and the EnemyTactic effect.
- EnemyTactic[] effects followed by an attack will also be mentioned in the Enemy card.
- Rulebook input field will be selected automatically upon opening the Rulebook.
- Enemy cards now have a different card frame to separate them from the player's cards.
- During "Duel" PC will gain +5 Retribution / Level (instead of +2 / Level).
- In the Codex view, if the Codex lists an Enemy tactic, you can now click on it to open the Glossary in this entry. Such hyperlinks are prepended with the = sign.
- In the Enemy Gallery entries, Enemy card tactics are hyperlinked to display the referenced card; they'll also show in a separate section.
- Malady Cards in the Drawpile will remain there even if the Deck is emptied, reshuffled, or you switch to a different deck.
- Added Resources for the Ancient Ruins expansion.
Modding Additions
- UPDATETactics# Enemy # New Tactics can be used in EnemyDB files to update Enemy tactics leaving the rest of the existing Enemy data the same. Ie. UPDATETactics# Katarina Luchova # +Deck>>Fire Flask+Deck>>Heavy Blow
- UPDATETactics will affect only tactics defined through the Enemy DB file and will leave unchanged their species/class tactics. It should be used to add new Enemy Cards to their tactics or remove cards from their tactics.
- REMOVE# Enemy, ie. REMOVE# Skeletal Dragon can be used in EnemyDB files to remove any Enemy from the DB (i.e., safely re-import them in the following line with different stats).
Changed files in this update