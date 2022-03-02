 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Erannorth Chronicles update for 2 March 2022

Improved handling of Enemy Cards, QoL Additions and new Ancient Ruins Resources

Share · View all patches · Build 8286914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - 02/03 # 1.034.6

Bugfixes

  • In some instances, ExhaustAlly modified by discount perks that could drop it to 0 would drop to 1 instead.
  • Fixed typos and definition issues in a couple of cards.
  • Fixed several grammar and punctuation issues in various game texts, quests, and events.

Misc Changes & Additions

  • Misc improvement/fixes in the code handling Enemy cards and the EnemyTactic effect.
  • EnemyTactic[] effects followed by an attack will also be mentioned in the Enemy card.
  • Rulebook input field will be selected automatically upon opening the Rulebook.
  • Enemy cards now have a different card frame to separate them from the player's cards.
  • During "Duel" PC will gain +5 Retribution / Level (instead of +2 / Level).
  • In the Codex view, if the Codex lists an Enemy tactic, you can now click on it to open the Glossary in this entry. Such hyperlinks are prepended with the = sign.
  • In the Enemy Gallery entries, Enemy card tactics are hyperlinked to display the referenced card; they'll also show in a separate section.
  • Malady Cards in the Drawpile will remain there even if the Deck is emptied, reshuffled, or you switch to a different deck.
  • Added Resources for the Ancient Ruins expansion.

Modding Additions

  • UPDATETactics# Enemy # New Tactics can be used in EnemyDB files to update Enemy tactics leaving the rest of the existing Enemy data the same. Ie. UPDATETactics# Katarina Luchova # +Deck>>Fire Flask+Deck>>Heavy Blow
  • UPDATETactics will affect only tactics defined through the Enemy DB file and will leave unchanged their species/class tactics. It should be used to add new Enemy Cards to their tactics or remove cards from their tactics.
  • REMOVE# Enemy, ie. REMOVE# Skeletal Dragon can be used in EnemyDB files to remove any Enemy from the DB (i.e., safely re-import them in the following line with different stats).

Changed files in this update

Erannorth Chronicles Content Depot 1580801
  • Loading history…
Erannorth Chronicles - Ancient Ruins (1900780) Depot Depot 1900780
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.