Changelog: 2022.1.0

New:
- Edit morph target weights
- Import options for new file formats (3ds, dxf, fbx, ply, stl, x3d, glTF 1.0)
- Duplicate images
- Edit copyright property
- Possibility to unset default scene
Fixes:
- Prevent crash when resizing widgets
- Prevent file dialogs from becoming unresponsive on Mac
- Prevent crash when merging assets with material variants
- Prevent crash when editing images in external software
- Update to latest KHR_materials_iridescence version
- Fixed OpenGL errors
- Create mipmaps for texture filtering
- Improved support for valid URIs
- Fixed issue for compressed textures in combination with mipmaps
- Unlit materials no longer ignore tone mapping
- Copy and paste actions no longer disabled after selection from content
- Fixed availability of certain actions directly at startup
- Undo steps no longer erase scenes
- Meshes created with “create Mesh” action are now reliably added to scene
- Improved image preview
- Removed unnecessary warnings
- Editing images in external software no longer produces multiple undo steps
- Enabling and disabling animations no longer causes glTF modified state
- Fixed issue with transmission in metallic materials
- Fixed bug where skins and bone gizmos sometimes disappear in the viewport
- Removed option to create multiple meshes from one mesh with morph targets
- Pop-Ups no longer stay in front of all programs
- Fixed issues where some glTFs were not shown correctly
- Removed possibility to create rotation animations with invalid rotation axis
- Skin changes no longer break animations
- Additional small UX problems fixed
Changed files in this update